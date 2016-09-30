Markets Right Now: Stocks open higher on Wall Street

NEW YORK -- The latest on developments in global financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market bounces back from a steep loss the day before.

Consumer stocks led the gains in early trading Friday, the last day of the third quarter. Procter & Gamble rose 1.4 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average.

Banks were also doing well a day after slumping over new worries about Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender. JPMorgan Chase was up 1 percent.

The Dow rose 112 points, or 0.6 percent, to 18,255.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 10 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,161. The Nasdaq composite climbed 20 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,289.

Bond prices were flat. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.56 percent.