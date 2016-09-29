Plane that Ronaldo uses runs off runway in Barcelona

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo runs with the ball during the Champions League group F soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

MADRID -- A plane believed to be used by Cristiano Ronaldo skidded off a runway in Barcelona because of a landing gear problem.

Airport officials said no one was injured in Monday's incident. Ronaldo was not on the plane. He was with Real Madrid in Germany for a Champions League match.

Spanish media said the aircraft was owned by the Portuguese forward, but it was being used by an air taxi company. It is common for owners to rent their planes when not using them.

Officials did not confirm the plane belonged to Ronaldo, but it had the same tail number of one shown in a photo tweeted by the player a year ago, captioned "Flying with style."

Photos by Spanish media showed the front landing gear broke apart.