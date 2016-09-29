Inter loses again, drops to last in its Europa League group

Inter Milanâs Senna Miangue, left, jumps for the ball with Spartaâs Ales Cermak during the Europa League group K soccer match between Sparta Praha and Inter Milan in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Associated Press

Spartaâs Mario Holek, bottom, celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Europa League group K soccer match between Sparta Praha and Inter Milan in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Associated Press

Inter Milanâs Felipe Melo, left, Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi, center, and Inter Milanâs Ever Banega leave the field at the end of the Europa League group K soccer match between Sparta Praha and Inter Milan in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Sparta Praha won 3-1. Associated Press

Inter Milanâs players leave the field at the end of the Europa League group K soccer match between Sparta Praha and Inter Milan in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. Sparta Praha won 3-1. Associated Press

MADRID -- Inter Milan's loss to Hapoel Beer-Sheva became less shocking when it fell at Sparta Prague 3-1 and dropped to last in its Europa League group on Thursday.

A three-time champion, Inter has lost four straight in European competitions.

Inter arrived boosted by a come-from-behind win over Juventus in Serie A, but produced another poor performance in European competition at Generali Arena.

Forward Vaclav Kadlec scored twice in the first half for Sparta, which moved to second place in Group K. Hapoel and Southampton, which drew 0-0 in Israel, lead by one point. Inter has yet to earn a point.

Striker Rodrigo Palacio pulled Inter back into the game with a goal in the 71st, but defender Mario Holek sealed the victory for the hosts just a minute after Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia was sent off in the 75th for a second yellow card.

KRASNODAR 5, NICE 2

Mario Balotelli scored just before halftime but could not keep Nice from losing at Russian side Krasnodar in Group I.

To make things worse, the Italian forward was substituted at halftime, apparently because of a knock to his knee while scoring his fifth goal in four games.

Krasnodar leads the group with with Schalke, which beat Salzburg 3-1.

OTHER ACTION

Group G leader Ajax defeated Standard Liege 1-0 to end a run of five consecutive home draws in Europe, while 10-man Shakhtar Donetsk topped Braga 2-0 in Group H. Fiorentina routed Azerbaijan's Qarabag 5-1 with three goals in eight minutes just before halftime, and Steaua Bucharest and Villarreal exchanged first-half goals in a 1-1 draw in Romania in Group L.