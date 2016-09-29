Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 9/29/2016 6:26 PM

LEADING OFF: Wild-card chases in AL and NL, rainy forecasts

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, left, reacts after striking out in front of Baltimore Orioles' Matt Wieters, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday Sept. 29, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)

      Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, left, reacts after striking out in front of Baltimore Orioles' Matt Wieters, right, during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Thursday Sept. 29, 2016. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Associated Press

  • New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, left, shakes hands with catcher Rene Rivera after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Miami. The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-2.

      New York Mets relief pitcher Jeurys Familia, left, shakes hands with catcher Rene Rivera after a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Miami. The Mets defeated the Marlins 5-2.
    Associated Press

  • Detroit Tigers fans sits in the stands during a rain delay before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

      Detroit Tigers fans sits in the stands during a rain delay before a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Detroit, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

A look at what's happening around the majors Friday:

___

AL CHASE

Toronto (at Boston, facing 22-game winner Rick Porcello) and Baltimore (at Yankee Stadium) hold the top two wild-card spots in the American League going into the final weekend of the regular season schedule. Detroit (at Atlanta) is next in line.

NL RACE

The Mets control the top NL wild-card slot as rookie Robert Gsellman starts at Philadelphia. San Francisco (with Madison Bumgarner pitching at home vs. the Dodgers) and St. Louis (home vs. Pittsburgh) are close behind.

HIT THE SHOWERS

Weather might play havoc with the playoff scramble, with rain in the forecast along the East Coast. Postseason spots and positioning are still up for grabs, and washouts in Boston, New York, Washington and Philadelphia could cause scheduling woes.

WAITING TO HEAR

Washington righty A.J. Cole is slated to start at home against Miami, but is waiting to hear the outcome of his appeal of a five-game suspension for throwing at a batter. The Nationals have won the NL East and are trying to stay ahead of the Dodgers for home-field advantage in their upcoming Division Series matchup.

WELCOME

Cleveland lefty Ryan Merritt makes his first major league start when the AL Central champions play in Kansas City. The Indians are setting up their rotation for the Division Series and filling in with Merritt, who has pitched three times for them in relief.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account