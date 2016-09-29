Ward has big game, No. 6 Houston beats UConn 42-14

hello

Connecticut quarterback Bryant Shirreffs (4) drops back to pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Houston, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston wide receiver Linell Bonner (15) is tackled by Connecticut safety Brice McAllister in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston running back Dillon Birden, right, celebrates his 1-yard touchdown run with Will Noble in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston linebacker Steven Taylor, right, breaks up a pass intended for Connecticut tight end Alec Bloom in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

Houston quarterback Greg Ward Jr. (1) breaks the tackle of Connecticut linebacker Vontae Diggs en route to a 30-yard touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Houston. Associated Press

HOUSTON -- Greg Ward Jr. threw for a career-high 389 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in just more than three quarters to help sixth-ranked Houston beat Connecticut 42-14 on Thursday night.

The victory was a bit of redemption for the Cougars, whose only blemish last season came in a 20-17 loss to the Huskies when they were 10-0.

"We never use the word revenge," coach Tom Herman said. "The word we used was atonement - to make a wrong a right. We had a chance to atone for the transgressions of last year's team."

Ward didn't start that game because of an ankle injury, and there was a scary moment early in the second quarter when he took a hard hit in the midsection by Junior Joseph on a flea-flicker and had to leave the game.

But he missed just one play before returning and showed no ill effects from the blow, leading the Cougars (5-0, 2-0 American) on three more touchdown drives in the half to leave Houston up 28-7 at halftime.

Ward and Joseph got in each other's faces after another hit by the linebacker on a touchdown throw by Ward later in the second quarter, and it earned Joseph an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Ward had touchdown runs of 30 and 10 yards and threw scoring passes of 3, 15 and 4 yards. He was replaced by Kyle Postma with 12 minutes remaining.

Linell Bonner had a highlight-reel play when he stretched out to grab a reception with one hand for a touchdown that pushed Houston's lead to 42-7 in the third quarter. He finished with 12 receptions for 159 yards - both career highs.

Noel Thomas had a career-high 135 yards receiving and a touchdown for Connecticut (2-3, 0-2), and Bryant Shirreffs threw for 239 yards and ran for a TD.

"Losing is terrible," Bob Diaco said. "We obviously wanted to finish phase one of our season better than 2-3. A play here and a play there, and that would have been the case."

THE TAKEAWAY

CONNECTICUT: The Huskies didn't commit any turnovers after being plagued by them in recent weeks, but they were simply overmatched by the Cougars on both sides of the ball.

HOUSTON: The Cougars continued the dominance they've shown all season, having no trouble putting away the Huskies after last year's misstep. With Ward leading the offense and a swarming defense which finished with four sacks, it's hard to imagine that anyone has much of a chance to beat the Cougars before their Nov. 17 showdown with No. 3 Louisville,

INJURY REPORT

The Cougars weren't slowed by playing without three starters on Thursday. Running back Duke Catalon missed the game with a concussion and linebackers Tyus Bowser and Matthew Adams both sat out after a fight on Wednesday during games meant for team building.

"The two got over competitive," Herman said. "Things briefly got out of hand during one of the games and resulted in a scuffle between Tyus and Matt ... it was a freak accident and the result of the scuffle was a broken bone for Tyus."

Bowser will be out for a few weeks with the head injury and Adams was suspended for Thursday's game but will return next week.

UP NEXT

CONNECTICUT: The Huskies host Cincinnati on Oct. 8.

HOUSTON: The Cougars visit Navy on Oct. 8.

___

Online: AP college football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org