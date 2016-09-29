Mahomes, Shimonek each throw for 4 TDs to beat Kansas 55-19

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Backup quarterback Nic Shimonek threw for four touchdowns and 271 yards to lead Texas Texas past Kansas 55-19 Thursday night in each team's Big 12 opener.

Shimonek came in after starter Patrick Mahomes, who also threw for four TDs, got injured in the third quarter.

Mahomes, who threw for 277 yards and had one interception, left the game after a 32-yard run that ended with him going down hard on his right shoulder. After being checked briefly on the sideline, he tried to throw one pass before going into the locker room for further evaluation.

Shimonek threw TDs for 4, 37, 31 and 59 yards, while Mahomes' scoring strikes were for 14, 18, 17 and 6.

Jonathan Giles led Texas Tech (3-1) with 12 catches for 219 yards.

The defeat for Kansas (1-3) made it 40 straight losses in games away from Lawrence, Kansas.

The Red Raiders have scored at least 50 points in nine straight home games.

THE TAKEAWAY

KANSAS: The Jayhawks took some time to get going against a defense that was giving up 531.3 yards per game coming into the contest. They punted on their first six possessions and didn't get a touchdown until late in the first half after QB Ryan Willis came in for starter Montell Cozart.

TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders offensive line struggled and penalties erased big plays. An ineligible receiver call against Texas Tech negated a 31-yard reception by Derrick Willlies late in the first half. There were also two false start penalties, including one that nixed a 36-yard catch by Reginald Davis that would have given the Red Raiders the ball at the Jayhawks 1.

UP NEXT

KANSAS: The Jayhawks play host to No. 21 TCU on Oct. 8.

TEXAS TECH: The Red Raiders travel to Kansas State on Oct. 8.

