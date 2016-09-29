Girls volleyball: Hampshire rallies past Jacobs

hello

Jacobs got on a roll in the second set, but Hampshire bounced back to capture the third set and the match.

Magdeline Seagren had 6 kills to lead the Whip-Purs (4-7) past the Golden Eagles, 25-14, 14-25, 25-18, in Fox Valley Conference girls volleyball action in Hampshire Thursday.

Hampshire broke open a tight third set with a late 5-0 run to go up 21-14. Gianna Garza served the last 4 points.

After winning the first set easily, the Whips had a 10-7 advantage in the second set before the Golden Eagles decided they had seen enough.

Better communication was the key to the Eagles' game 2 run.

"They didn't like being down 18-8 in Game 1, so we decided, 'Hey, let's become a different team this time, let's communicate with each other,' " said Jacobs coach Lisa Dwyer. "Let's have some fun and go at it."

Trailing 12-10, the Eagles rattled off 8 straight points. Rachel Holstein put down a couple of kills and Talia Tomson had 2 straight aces from the service line to fuel the run.

"When you break down in your mental game, and you're letting the other team go on a run, it makes it really hard to come back," said Hampshire coach Lauren Jensen. "Once we start having those mental breakdowns, its very hard for us to recover."

The Eagles' serving was a big factor in the match. Katelyn Rainsford had 6 aces to lead the way and Tomson finished with 3. But the Eagles' serving also deserted them at times, as when they missed 2 straight serves at a critical juncture in the third set.

Hampshire regrouped for the third set, leading from start to finish although the Eagles kept the pressure on.

"The message was to keep it light," said Jensen. "Keep things fun on the court, keep focused."

Garza, Khryz Louise Peralta, and Riley Seagren had 4 kills apiece for Hampshire. Olivia Magnussen had 3 kills and 3 blocks for the Whip-Purs.

Holstine finished with 8 kills for Jacobs. Autumn Miller added 5, Kelly Ross 4, and Christy Swierczynski 3. Setter Hannah Rivera finished with 20 assists.

Tomson finished with 8 digs while Lindsay Czech had 7.