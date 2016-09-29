HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Gov. Christie: Engineer in New Jersey train crash is in critical condition, cooperating with investigation.
updated: 9/29/2016 11:58 AM
Gov. Christie: Engineer in New Jersey train crash is in critical condition, cooperating with investigation
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Nation/World
- Associated Press
Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.