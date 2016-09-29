Dawn Patrol: Mundelein High School changes schedule

hello

Mundelein High's unusual schedule will end

Mundelein High School officials capped two years of study Wednesday night by deciding to end an unusual block bell schedule. By a 5-1 vote, the Mundelein District 120 board approved an eight-period day for students beginning in the 2017-18 academic season. Under the plan unveiled at Wednesday's board meeting, students will receive 52 minutes of instruction in seven class periods and the same amount of time for lunch. "Is what we decide going to be perfect for everyone?" board member Al Hitzke said. "Probably not." Full story.

Life sentence upheld for Arlington Heights man who killed his father

An Illinois appellate court on Wednesday upheld a life sentence for an Arlington Heights man who was convicted of killing his father in 2011. Matthew Nellessen was found guilty of first-degree murder for the bludgeoning and stabbing death of his father, George Nellessen, and at the time the court saw "no opportunity for rehabilitation or redemption," according to the ruling. Full story.

Glendale Hts. man charged in bank robbery

A 40-year-old Glendale Heights man has been charged with the Monday armed robbery of a Warrenville bank. Joseph David is accused of entering the West Suburban Bank at 3S041 Route 59 at 1:27 p.m. Monday, indicating he had a gun and demanding money from two tellers. Full story.

Lauzen wants Kane County Board to defy state's attorney

Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen initiated an end run around a state's attorney's investigation Wednesday by asking county board members to override a legal opinion that says Lauzen may have broken the law. Full story.

Injuries forcing Bears to go young on defense

There isn't much the Bears' defense has done well through three weeks. Coordinator Vic Fangio's crew is 31st in rushing yards allowed, tied for 24th in points allowed, 25th in interception percentage, tied for 22nd in third-down efficiency and 20th in sacks. And with youngsters being force fed playing time because of injures to key veterans, the immediate future doesn't bode well. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's full take here.

Cubs extend Epstein's contract

It always seemed to be a matter of when and not if concerning a contract extension for Chicago Cubs baseball president Theo Epstein. The announcement finally came Wednesday. Epstein was rewarded with a five-year extension, worth anywhere between $40 million and $50 million, according to reports. Read beat writer Bruce Miles' full take here.

Does Ventura control his fate?

Apparently, it is now up to Robin Ventura to decide if he wants to come back for a sixth year in the dugout. After the regular season ends, the 49-year-old White Sox manager will discuss his future. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Community service a way of life for Glenbard West football team

The legacy of Bruce Capel continues to impact Glenbard West football. The Hilltoppers' summer football camp at Winona State University in Minnesota concluded surprisingly when the seniors' goals were prioritized. "Not a conference championship, not a state championship, but community service," noted coach Chad Hetlet, whose program has several of the former and has doubled down on the latter. Full story.