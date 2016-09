Hillary Clinton's Chicago fundraiser expects to yield $4 million

Hillary Clinton hits hometown Chicago Wednesday for two fundraisers expected to yield $4 million for her presidential bid, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

A "Lawyers for Hillary Conversation with Hillary" takes place at the Hyatt Regency Chicago, and even though it will a widely attended event, no press will be allowed to cover.

For the full Chicago Sun-Times article, click here.