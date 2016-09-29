Make Island Lake beautiful, plant an iris

A botanical beautification project in Island Lake gets under way Saturday -- but it's already more successful than organizers envisioned.

When village officials announced plans to collect iris bulbs and plant them at village hall and around town, they expected to have about 500. However, more than 1,000 have been delivered.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the positive response we have received," Trustee Debra Jenkins said. "(This) is truly blooming into something spectacular for our community."

Planting will begin Saturday at village hall, 3720 Greenleaf Ave.

Bulb donations have come from people in Island Lake, but also in Fox Lake, Grayslake, Mundelein and Chicago, Jenkins said. Some have come from Wisconsin.

Trustee Sandy Hartogh came up with the iris project. She was inspired by childhood trips to see the tulips growing in Holland, Michigan.

Holland's tradition dates back to 1928, when the city council planted more than 100,000 tulip bulbs from the Netherlands. The city now has nearly 4.5 million tulip plants, and residents and visitors celebrate Tulip Time with a festival there every spring.

Hartogh envisioned residents planting iris bulbs in their yards, near village signs and in other prominent locations as a way to beautify the town and eventually attract iris-loving tourists.

She's thrilled with the public's response.

"In my wildest dreams, I never envisioned the number of irises that have already been donated for this project," Hartogh said. "I'm looking forward to next spring when key areas in our village bloom with vibrant color."

To participate in Saturday's planting, show up at village hall at 9 a.m. Volunteers still are needed.

You can bring your own tools, but it isn't necessary.