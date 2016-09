Buffalo Grove Veterans Day celebration set for Nov. 11

The Buffalo Grove Park District will host a Veterans Day Celebration at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the Buffalo Grove Community Arts Center, 225 McHenry Road.

Lake County Circuit Clerk Keith Brin will serve as the keynote speaker, and there will be a performance by the Veterans of Lake Barrington Shores Brass Quintet.

Before the ceremony, a free lunch will be served from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. All ages are encouraged to attend. RSVP to tebner@bgparks.org.