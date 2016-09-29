Breaking News Bar
 
Palatine, Schaumburg volleyball teams will meet to "Spike Out" cancer

  • Members of the Palatine High School girls volleyball program created a huge pink ribbon after last year's Spike Out Cancer fundraising event. This year's event is scheduled for Oct. 6 at Palatine High.

The girls volleyball programs from Palatine and Schaumburg high schools are teaming up next week to raise funds to fight cancer at the Spike Out Cancer event.

The two schools will play at Palatine High beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. It's the fourth year for the event, which will feature matches between the schools' freshman, sophomore, junior varsity and varsity teams.

The games will be dedicated to those who've been touched by cancer.

"Whether it's a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, a teacher or hall monitor, a friend, an alumni, or a teammate, all of our girls know someone who has fought or is currently fighting some form of cancer," said Dan Gavin, head girls volleyball coach at Palatine High.

The event also will feature a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and prize raffle. General admission is $2; students get in free. All proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

