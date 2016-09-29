Man gets 25 years for Aurora murder

hello

Jaquan Green-Hosey was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the 2014 murder of Arin Williams, 20, of Aurora, in a drug deal gone bad, Kane County officials said.

A Joliet man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for the 2014 murder of an Aurora man during a drug deal gone bad, Kane County officials said.

Jaquan Green-Hosey, 22, of Joliet, pleaded guilty in February to the first-degree murder of Arin Williams, 20, at a Mexican restaurant on the near-west side of Aurora in January 2014.

Jaquan's brother, Dimitri, was also recently found guilty of first-degree murder charges, as well as armed robbery. He's scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 4.

During a two-day trial in August, Jaquan testified that the two called Williams on Jan. 13, 2014, to buy an ounce of high-grade marijuana but planned to rob the dealer instead. Jaquan testified that he grabbed the pot and started to run, but he heard a pop and turned around, then saw Dimitri with a gun in his hand and Williams shot in a hallway in the rear of the restaurant.