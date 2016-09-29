China, Britain, France sign pact for new UK nuclear plant

Seated, from left: Jean-Bernard Levy chairman of EDF Group, Greg Clark Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and He Yu chairman of CGN exchange documents, watched by, standing, from left: EDF Energy MD of Nuclear New Build Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, CEO of EDF Energy Vincent de Rivaz, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Chinese Energy Minister Neur Bekri, CGN General Manager Zhang Shanming and CGN Deputy Manager Zheng Dongshan at a signing ceremony in London to finalise the deal to build Hinkley Point, England, the first new UK nuclear power station in a generation The green light for the 18 billion pound, ($23.3 billion/20.8 billion euro) project in southwestern England, will now lead to thousands of jobs bring created during the building phase. (Philip Toscano/PA via AP) Associated Press

LONDON -- Officials from China, Britain and France have attended a signing ceremony to mark the final approval for the construction of the new Hinkley Point nuclear power station in southwest England.

The 18 billion-pound ($23 billion) project will be financed by Chinese nuclear power provider CGN and French energy group EDF. It will be Britain's first new nuclear plant in more than two decades.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and Chinese Energy Minister Nur Bekri attended Thursday's ceremony.

British Business Secretary Greg Clark said the signing marked a crucial moment in Britain's effort to upgrade its energy supplies.

New Prime Minister Theresa May had delayed approval of the project while reviewing its security implications and other matters. The government says future foreign investment in infrastructure projects will face tighter reviews.