updated: 9/29/2016 8:54 AM

First Community named 2016 bank and thrift "All Star"

Globe Newswire

JOLIET -- First Community Financial Partners, the parent company of First Community Financial Bank, has been named a member of the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars: Class of 2016, reflecting the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country.

According to Sandler O'Neill + Partners, an investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector, banks selected for the 2016 Sm-All Stars list have exceptional performance metrics in growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength. Sandler O'Neill evaluated more than 400 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market cap below $2.5 billion to identify the 27 small-cap depository institutions that stand out in the industry and comprise the Class of 2016.

"We are very pleased to be named a Sm-All Star by Sandler O'Neill," said Roy Thygesen, Chief Executive Officer of First Community Financial Partners. "Our inclusion on this list reflects our success in building a high performing financial institution that is an attractive banking partner for small- and middle-market businesses in the Chicagoland area. It is an honor for our franchise to be recognized as one of the premier small-cap banks in the country."

First Community Financial Bank, based in Plainfield, has locations in Joliet, Plainfield, Homer Glen, Channahon, Naperville, Burr Ridge, Mazon, Braidwood, and Coal City.

