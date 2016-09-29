Darwin brokers sale of Buffalo Grove building

BUFFALO GROVE -- Darwin Realty recently represented seller JJS Properties in its disposition of a 53,289 square foot property on 5.6 acres at 1500 Busch Parkway in Buffalo Grove.

Terms of the sale were not announced.

Dan Prendergast and Adam Haefner of Elmhurst-based Darwin represented JJS Properties. The buyer, Knipex Tools, LP, is the North American sales and marketing organization of the German hand-tool manufacturer. The buyer is expanding and will relocate their operations from Arlington Heights.

"The property was listed in April and sold just four months later, which reflects the strong market for functional real estate in a great location like Buffalo Grove," said Prendergast.

Brian Properties' Brian M. Hellgeth was the exclusive representative of the buyer in this transaction.