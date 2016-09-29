NAI Hiffman completes three sale transactions

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- NAI Hiffman recently completed three sale transactions in Bartlett and Batavia in Chicago's suburban Fox Valley submarket.

In Batavia, Jeff Fischer, Executive Vice President, and Brett Tomfohrde, Associate, with NAI Hiffman's Industrial Services Group, represented XENID Properties, LLC in the disposition of its 6.42 acre land site. The property, located at the northeast corner of North Raddant Road and Douglas Road, was purchased by Midwest Industrial Funds, Inc.

Fischer and Tomfohrde also represented buyer, HSRE Fund V Holding Company, in the acquisition of 1011 Olympic Drive in Batavia. The 88,500-square-foot building was sold by PROEX Properties LLP who currently occupies 100 percen of the asset and has signed a long-term lease with the new owner.

In Bartlett, Terry Herlihy, Senior Associate with NAI Hiffman's Industrial Services group, represented Poulokefalos Ents LLC in the purchase of 802 East Devon Avenue, an 88,737-square-foot building located 1.5 miles from I-390 (Lake Street). The building will undergo renovations to improve the interior and exterior image, offer 32' ceilings, and increase the dock count. The property will be ready to lease in 2017. Seller, Shale Inland Realty, LLC was represented by Frank Griffin and Dominic Carbonari of JLL.