9/29/2016

Bartlett trustees grant liquor license for D'licious Crepes and Roti

Bartlett village trustees have awarded a liquor license to D'licious Crepes and Roti, a restaurant in Town Center near the Bartlett Metra station.

The restaurant, at 225 S. Main St., opened in 2014. Owner Rakesh Chopra serves customers his twist on Indian street food mixed with French crepes. Chopra grew up in the northern India city of Chandigarh.

"D'licious is very unique, and what is why it's got some traction," Bartlett Village President Kevin Wallace said. "I'm sure as time goes on, they'll continue to draw more customers."

The license allows D'licious to serve beer and wine from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.

