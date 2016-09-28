Breaking News Bar
 
9/28/2016

Former Iowa star QB Randy Duncan dies

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The University of Iowa says that former All-American quarterback Randy Duncan has died of cancer. He was 79.

Greg Brown, who along with Duncan started the Duncan, Green, Brown and Langeness law firm in 1992, confirmed to The Associated Press that Duncan died Tuesday night in Des Moines.

Duncan was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, winning the Walter Camp Trophy as the nation's player of the year in 1958. Duncan capped his career by helping the Hawkeyes beat Washington 38-12 in the 1959 Rose Bowl.

Duncan was the first pick in the 1959 NFL draft. But Duncan spurned the Green Bay Packers for the CFL, playing three seasons in Canada before retiring to pursue a law degree. Duncan practiced law in Des Moines throughout his career.

