Tennessee LB Kirkland to miss third straight game this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr. will miss a third straight game Saturday at No. 25 Georgia due to a high ankle sprain.

Volunteers coach Butch Jones ruled Kirkland out for the Georgia game on Wednesday.

Jones says he expects both defensive end LaTroy Lewis and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin to play for the 11th-ranked Volunteers this week. Lewis played sparingly Saturday in a 38-28 victory over Florida after missing the Sept. 17 win over Ohio with an ankle injury. Reeves-Maybin missed the majority of the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Cam Sutton remains sidelined after fracturing his right ankle Sept. 17. Jones says "there is a possibility that he may be able to get back for maybe the last couple of games of the year."

