Marshall's first-half goal enough, Sounders beat Fire 1-0

hello

Chicago Fire's Brandon Vincent, left, intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Sounders' Alvaro Fernandez during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Chicago Fire's Brandon Vincent, left, intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Sounders' Alvaro Fernandez during an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Seattle. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

Seattle Sounders' Jordan Morris presses an attack during the first half against the Chicago Fire in an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016, in Seattle. Fire's Jonathan Campbell is at left. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times via AP) Associated Press

SEATTLE -- Chad Marshall headed in a corner kick in the 24th minute, and the Seattle Sounders beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night to get back into the MLS playoff picture.

The Sounders (12-13-5) have 41 points and climbed into a tie with idle Portland for the sixth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference. Seattle still has one game at hand on the defending champion Timbers, and also has one more win. Total wins is the first tiebreaker.

Chicago (6-15-9) was eliminated from postseason contention. The Fire have four games remaining and can finish with no more than 39 points. D.C. United is sixth in the East with 40 points after beating Columbus earlier Wednesday.

Andreas Ivanschitz set up Marshall's fourth goal of the season with a corner kick from the right wing side. The ball floated to the top right corner of the 6-yard box, and Marshall went up with a twisting header that went into the far side of the net, way beyond the reach of goalkeeper Sean Johnson.