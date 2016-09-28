Bears head coach Fox latest to miss practice

hello

In addition to having 15 players on the injury report, Bears coach John Fox was not at Wednesday's practice because of flu-like symptoms but is expected back Thursday. In Fox's absence, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio addressed the team before morning meetings and after practice. Associated Press

Coach John Fox was not at Wednesday's practice because of flu-like symptoms but is expected back Thursday.

In an extended absence, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would likely be the de facto head coach, but he said he didn't any extensive extra duties on Wednesday. "Nothing really," Fangio said. "When we had our team meeting (Wednesday) morning, I spoke to the team and updated them on the situation. And then at the end of practice today I spoke to the team. But other than that everything was business as usual."

Asked for an update on the quarterback, Fangio joked: "What quarterback?" drawing laughter.

When Jay Cutler, who sat out last week with a sprained thumb, was specified, Fangio said: "I don't have an update to give you. Want me to make one up?"

Cutler, who has a history of returning ahead of schedule from injuries, was back at practice for the first time since Week 2, but on a limited basis. In the segment open to the media, he did not have noticeable difficulty throwing intermediate passes, despite his sprained right thumb.

Same as ever:

Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who posted a 93.7 passer rating versus the Cowboys while filling in for injured Jay Cutler, continued his normal preparation.

"Every day I'm trying to prepare to play whatever (Cutler's) status is," Hoyer said. "Until someone tells me different, I'm just preparing like I'm going to play, and that's (even) if he was playing. I would prepare the same way. It was good to have him back out there, (but) for me it didn't really change anything."

Hoyer targeted wide receiver Kevin White 14 times in the 31-17 loss to the Lions, and White had his best day as a pro with 6 catches for 62 yards. Hoyer said he wasn't purposely targeting the 6-foot-3, 216-pound White, but circumstances dictated he go in his direction.

"I'm trying to build a connection with all of these guys," said Hoyer, an eight-year veteran who is in his first year with the Bears. "Kevin just happened to be the guy who they singled up a little bit more. They played over the top of Al a little bit, which gave (White) some more one-on-ones."

Medical report:

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman (ankle), linebacker Danny Trevathan (thumb surgery), running backs Jeremy Langford (ankle) and Ka'Deem Carey (hamstring) and safety Harold Jones-Quartey (concussion) did not practice.

Quarterback Jay Cutler (thumb), defensive linemen Mitch Unrein (knee) and Jonathan Bullard (toe), linebackers Jerrell Freeman (ribs) and Willie Young (knee), guards Kyle Long (shoulder) and Josh Sitton (shoulder), cornerbacks Tracy Porter (knee) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring) and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (knee) were limited.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.