Dawn Patrol: Trump in Bolingbrook today

Donald Trump will come to Bolingbrook today, complete with a Secret Service entourage, and demonstrators will be waiting. Daily Herald File Photo

Demonstrations expected when Trump visits Bolingbrook

For a few hours today, Bolingbrook will become the epicenter of the political world when Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump lands in the suburbs for a fundraiser expected to draw demonstrations for and against him. The event at the Bolingbrook Golf Club sponsored by Mayor Roger Claar is invitation-only. Full story.

Crash victim identified as Neuqua Valley alumna

A woman struck and killed while riding her bike Monday in Chicago has been identified as a former Naperville resident. Anastasia Kondrasheva, 23, was a 2011 graduate of Neuqua Valley High School. "She was a bright, smiling, energetic young woman who seemed to enjoy all of the people around her and her life at Neuqua Valley," said Principal Bob McBride. Full story.

- Paul Michna/pmichna@dailyherald.comNaperville North High School junior Allison Grady started a shoe drive for a Chicago nonprofit called Share Your Soles that distributes used shoes to people in need all over the world. Here, Allison thanks all the runners for their donations and her golden shoe award given to her by art teacher Chuck Hoff on Tuesday at Mill Street Elementary School.

Injured Naperville runner leads shoe drive

A classic case of "You don't know what you've got till it's gone" motivated one Naperville high schooler to start a shoe drive that will have an impact around the world. The drive collected more than 2,500 pairs of shoes -- 2,568, to be exact -- that Allison Grady soon will deliver to the Chicago office of the nonprofit Share Your Soles. Full story.

Police arrest suspect in 3 DuPage County bank robberies

A suspect is in custody after robbing a bank Monday in Warrenville and two other banks this summer in Glendale Heights and Carol Stream, according to the FBI. And authorities said the Warrenville robbery occurred less than an hour before they responded to another robbery at a DuPage County bank -- this one in Wood Dale. Full story.

Elk Grove Village man charged with burglary

Bail was set at $75,000 Tuesday for a 22-year-old Elk Grove Village man charged with breaking into a man's house and rifling through his dresser drawers as he slept, police said. Authorities believe Cody N. Cacciatore initially entered the house through an unlocked first-floor window. Full story.

- Photo by Megan Jones Erik Lasaine, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, was shot in the back Sunday during the gunfire that killed his friend George Korchev of Mundelein. Lasaine shared memories of Korchev as he spoke at Tuesday's vigil in Urbana.

U of I vigil honors shooting victim from Mundelein

A 22-year-old Mundelein man who shot in Champaign was remembered Tuesday night for his eccentric personality, selfless pursuits toward nursing. Full story.

Motorola Mobility set for more cuts

Motorola Mobility's parent company, Lenovo, plans to cut more workers from its phone business that once operated in Libertyville. Plans call for a 2 percent cut of its 55,000 global workforce. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 53 degrees this morning. Highs in the mid 60s today, with lows tonights around 60. Full story.

Traffic

Work to repair a water leak is scheduled to reduce Grand Avenue to one lane in each direction near Des Plaines River Road in River Grove until this afternoon. Full story.

Fuller makes it nine on Bears' IR list

Cornerback Kyle Fuller has been placed on injured reserve, becoming the ninth Chicago Bear on the list this season. Fuller had arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 17, and he returned to practice on a limited basis over the past two weeks. But he didn't play Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys. Full story.