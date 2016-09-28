Northwest suburban police blotter

• Charges are not evidence of guilt. Under law, individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Arlington Heights

• Vandals broke a garage door window between 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and 7:45 a.m. Sept. 26 at Meineke, 400 W. Northwest Hwy. Damage was estimated at $100.

• Thieves stole a black 7-speed bicycle between 12:01 a.m. and 4:05 p.m. Sept. 23 from the bike rack inside a public garage at 22 S. Vail. Value was estimated at $450.

• Burglars stole a set of golf clubs, cellphone charging cord and cosmetics between Sept. 19 and 23 out of a 2013 Subaru Outback on the 100 block of East Eastman. Value was estimated at $1,500.

Bartlett

• Burglars stole a coin purse around 10 a.m. Sept. 17 out of a Jeep on the 1600 block of Chatsford Court.

Buffalo Grove

• Vandals scratched the front and rear passenger's-side doors and quarter panel around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 on a 2007 Dodge Charger in a business lot at 2100 E. Lake-Cook Road.

Des Plaines

• Vandals smashed two glass blocks around 3 a.m. Sept. 17 on a ground floor bathroom window at a home on the 600 block of South River Road. The offenders left in an unknown direction.

• Thieves stole a cellphone between 3:10 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 8 out of a girls' pool locker room at Maine West High School, 1755 S. Wolf Road.

• Gabriel V. Harper-Hagen, 19, of the 0-100 block of Silver Tree Circle, Cary, was arrested at 1501 Miner St. and charged with possession, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances. The police report said officers found him with Psilocybin, LSD, and MDMA.

Elk Grove Village

• Burglars stole power cords and heating/air conditioning units around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 20 out of the garage area on the 1000 block of Charlela Lane. Value was estimated at $2,728.

• Burglars stole tools and building materials around 7 a.m. Sept. 20 out of the garage area on the 1100 block of Hawthorne Lane. Value was estimated at $4,914. In the same garage, offenders stole a bag, tent and sunglasses out of a 2007 GMC Yukon. Value was estimated at $430.

• Burglars stole a wallet and cash between 4 p.m. Sept. 19 and 11 a.m. Sept. 20 out of a 2001 Volvo on the 1000 block of Huntington Drive. Value was estimated at $850.

• A male was seen entering a home around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 15 on the 1300 block of Berkenshire Lane. He reportedly removed several bonds out of a bedroom. Value was estimated between $6,000 and $8,000.

• Thieves stole a 2015 Great Dane trailer and 2014 Great Dane trailer on an unknown date but reported Sept. 17 in a business lot at 747 Chase Ave. Value was estimated at $25,115.

Hoffman Estates

• Pamela M. Layden, 32, of the 22W500 block of Glen Court, Medinah, was arrested around 6 p.m. Sept. 19 at Hawthorn Suites, 2875 Greenspoint Parkway, and charged with battery. The report said a hotel security agent saw Layden hit the victim on the head and scratch the victim's neck.

• Burglars stole a GPS unit and a can containing $35 in pennies between 11:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19 out of a 2002 Dodge Caravan in a apartment lot on the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue.

• Jose De Jesus Ibarra-Alvarez, 22, of the 500 block of Hill Drive, Hoffman Estates, was arrested around 3:39 a.m. Sept. 16 at 4 Golf Center and charged with battery after he hit a victim on the head, causing lacerations, contusions and swelling. His court date is Oct. 4.

Palatine

• Burglars stole a purse between 9 a.m. Sept. 13 and 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14 out of an unlocked Buick sedan on the 1200 block of North Lakeview Drive. Value was estimated at $150.

Prospect Heights

• A home intruder forced open an apartment door around 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on the 500 block of Love Drive. When he entered the apartment, a female tenant screamed and he fled out the rear door.

Streamwood

• A Streamwood man was robbed around 7:38 p.m. Sept. 18 at LaSalle and South Bartlett roads. The victim was riding his bike when he saw two young men standing next to a white sedan. One of them shouted at him, demanding money, and began punching and kicking him. The second offender dumped the contents of the victim's backpack on the ground and stole a blue hooded sweatshirt. The men fled in the sedan when the victim began fighting back

• Burglars pried the front door between 7 a.m. Sept. 8 and 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at a home on the 200 block of Teak Lane, but were not able to open the door.

• Burglars entered a home, possibly through an unlocked door, between the home and an open attached garage on the 300 block of Southwood Circle between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. between Sept. 11 and 14. The victim discovered 15-20 jewelry pieces missing from her bedroom, but was not sure if the burglary occurred that day or on an earlier day.