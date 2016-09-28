District 203's Kennedy a Blue Ribbon school

Kennedy Junior High in Naperville Unit District 203 has been named a National Blue Ribbon school for the third time.

The Lisle school was named among 279 public schools and 50 private schools to receive the honor this year.

Principal Brian Valek said the school's partnerships to support all students and push them to reach their potential resulted in the award, a program of the U.S. Department of Education that's now in its 34th year.

Administrators, including Valek, will represent Kennedy at a two-day awards ceremony Nov. 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C., to receive the award. Kennedy previously was named a Blue Ribbon school in 2002 and 2008.