It is important we know our own limitations

hello

"Our goal is to stay within the boundaries of God's plan for us."

-- 2 Corinthians 10:13 (NLT)

My friend was offered a promotion and passed it up saying, "I just don't feel it's the right thing for me." I admired the fact that she knew her limitations.

Do you know your limitations? Do you understand there are some things that you just can't do, no matter how hard you try? Sometimes it takes us a while to understand our limits.

A good friend of mine jokes that you wouldn't want to hear her sing. Yet her husband is a beautiful singer. I used to know a woman who was extremely well organized and speedy at completing her tasks. She used to get frustrated with others who couldn't keep her pace. She didn't realize she had a gift for speed and organization others didn't possess.

There are times when we need to stretch ourselves and improve our abilities in an area, but sometimes our frustration is created by the fact that we are trying to do something we aren't equipped to do.

Oftentimes, people go beyond their boundaries when their desire for prestige and pride get in the way. They find themselves frustrated, insecure and overwhelmed. They may also be too critical of themselves. Everyone was not created to be the "janitor" or the boss.

When we start to see our abilities and limitations, we can let go of the frustrations from trying to do something that doesn't fit.

When we stay within our own niche, we find fulfillment and happiness. If we try to take on things that are not God's will for us, we will only come up with agitation and failure.

God has supplied us with the talent and ability to do the job he gifted us to do. Joy and satisfaction can be found when we remain within the boundary lines of things God has planned for us to do.

• Annettee Budzban is a Christian author, speaker, life coach and nurse. Invite her to speak at your group or event or to be your life coach. You can contact her at Annetteebudzban@aol.com or (847) 543-8413.