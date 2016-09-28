Athletico Physical Therapy opens in Round Lake Beach

Business Wire

ROUND LAKE BEACH -- Athletico Physical Therapy's newest location will open at 192 W. Rollins Road in Round Lake Beach. Athletico is excited to continue their quality of care throughout the northern suburbs of Chicago.

Athletico Physical Therapy provides orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes with more than 4,000 employees in over 350 locations throughout nine states. A

"I have a passion for improving patient's quality of life and get great personal fulfillment from helping others," said facility manager Katie Schneider, PT, DPT, ATC. "I am excited to bring my experience to the Round Lake Beach community and have great confidence in our team. I am dedicated to providing valuable outcomes for patients and referring physicians by selecting the best treatment options for each specific need."

Form more information, call (847) 201-4706 or visit www.athletico.com/RoundLakeBeach.