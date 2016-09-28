Naperville martial arts studio challenges kids to 'Strive'

The name of Bill Thompson's new martial arts studio in Naperville is a verb -- an action, what he wants his students to do.

He calls it "Strive."

The studio opened Wednesday to teach Taekwondo to students ages 4 to 70 to help them build self-esteem, confidence, mental toughness, stamina, strength, coordination and flexibility.

"Strive is about family," Thompson said. "It's a system of success for children."

The Naperville studio at 827 N. Washington St., which fills a long-vacant former Blockbuster video store just south of Ogden Avenue, is Thompson's second iteration of Strive. The first opened in Willowbrook five years ago.

The expansion comes as Thompson says families in Naperville are looking for what his business offers -- a pattern to follow to turn dreams to goals to success.

Instilling focus and self-discipline one hourlong session at a time, Thompson says he and instructor Mike Ockrim help kids learn the mental and physical skills to be strong.

"You're building that as you move forward in martial arts," he said.

From the starting level -- white belt -- past six colors of belts and four "deputy belts" all the way to the black belt, what students learn on the practice floor, they can apply in their lives, instructors say.

Strive offers classes at 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. daily. Students each pay $100 a month for unlimited instruction. Attending the exact same dates or times each week isn't critical, Thompson says, but consistency is key.

Strive's 6,000-square-foot space offers two 1,000-square-foot practice floors and a lounge with couches and chairs for parents who want to watch instead of doing what Thompson calls the "drop and shop," running errands and multi-tasking in between.

Thompson expects about 60 percent of his Naperville students will be children, mainly ages 4 to 12, and the rest will be adults, mainly those older than 30. Teens and young adults don't frequent martial arts studios, he said, but all can learn from the discipline and physical activity.

Adults, especially, can benefit from an hour that requires total focus -- no chance for the mind to wander and worry about making the grocery list or paying the mortgage or getting the kids to eat veggies.

"When you practice your martial arts," Thompson said, "you can't be thinking about Jewel."

But there is a Jewel nearby, along with a Starbucks, adding convenience to the location, Naperville officials say.

On Strive's first day Wednesday, it taught about 20 students as Thompson and Ockrim gave an introduction to the art they've been practicing for a combined 55 years.

"There's no shape like martial arts shape," Thompson said.