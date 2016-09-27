Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2016 1:11 PM

UNC player accused of sexual battery says he's not a rapist

By AARON BEARD
Associated Press
 
 

DURHAM, N.C. -- A North Carolina football player facing charges of sexual battery and assault on a female student says the two had consensual sex and that he did not rape nor drug her.

In his first public comments, Allen Artis said Tuesday he isn't a rapist and is eager to get the case behind him. One of his attorneys, Kerry Sutton, also said Artis has passed a polygraph test about the February incident.

The junior reserve linebacker, indefinitely suspended from the team, turned himself earlier this month on the misdemeanor charges. His next court date is set for Thursday.

The arrest warrant stated Artis had sex with a female UNC student against her will when he "should have reasonably known that the other person was mentally incapacitated and physically helpless."

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

