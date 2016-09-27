Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2016 10:58 PM

Marte, Nolasco lead Angels over A's 8-1

  • Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun watches his RBI triple in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, right, celebrates at the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden,as Mike Trout (27), C.J. Cron (24) and Kole Calhoun (56) follow during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Oakland Athletics third baseman Ryon Healy, left, tags out Los Angeles Angels' Rafael Ortega, right, at third base off a fielders choice during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Oakland Athletics center fielder Brett Eibner, left, is unable to catch a fly ball to center field for a double from Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun, not pictured, as Danny Valencia, right, attempts to duck out of the way during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, left, celebrates with Kole Calhoun after hitting a grand slam off of Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rookie Jefry Marte hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday night and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (8-14) held the A's to one unearned run in eight innings. After going 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his first five starts since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 1, Nolasco has gone 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA in his last six starts.

The Angels had 12 hits, seven for extra bases. Right fielder Kole Calhoun had two doubles and a triple for the Angels, who have won six of their last seven games.

The A's dropped to 67-90, giving them consecutive 90-loss seasons for only the second time in Oakland history (1977-79). The A's have lost seven of eight.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-9) continued his difficult rookie season for the A's. He was charged with eight runs in three-plus innings. He gave up nine hits and a walk.

