Marte, Nolasco lead Angels over A's 8-1

hello

Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, left, celebrates with Kole Calhoun after hitting a grand slam off of Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics center fielder Brett Eibner, left, is unable to catch a fly ball to center field for a double from Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun, not pictured, as Danny Valencia, right, attempts to duck out of the way during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Oakland Athletics third baseman Ryon Healy, left, tags out Los Angeles Angels' Rafael Ortega, right, at third base off a fielders choice during the second inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Jefry Marte, right, celebrates at the dugout after hitting a grand slam off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Daniel Mengden,as Mike Trout (27), C.J. Cron (24) and Kole Calhoun (56) follow during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels' Kole Calhoun watches his RBI triple in front of Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rookie Jefry Marte hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday night and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1.

Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (8-14) held the A's to one unearned run in eight innings. After going 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his first five starts since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 1, Nolasco has gone 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA in his last six starts.

The Angels had 12 hits, seven for extra bases. Right fielder Kole Calhoun had two doubles and a triple for the Angels, who have won six of their last seven games.

The A's dropped to 67-90, giving them consecutive 90-loss seasons for only the second time in Oakland history (1977-79). The A's have lost seven of eight.

Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-9) continued his difficult rookie season for the A's. He was charged with eight runs in three-plus innings. He gave up nine hits and a walk.