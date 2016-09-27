Marte, Nolasco lead Angels over A's 8-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Rookie Jefry Marte hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run fourth inning Tuesday night and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 8-1.
Right-hander Ricky Nolasco (8-14) held the A's to one unearned run in eight innings. After going 0-4 with a 5.70 ERA in his first five starts since being acquired from the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 1, Nolasco has gone 4-2 with a 1.47 ERA in his last six starts.
The Angels had 12 hits, seven for extra bases. Right fielder Kole Calhoun had two doubles and a triple for the Angels, who have won six of their last seven games.
The A's dropped to 67-90, giving them consecutive 90-loss seasons for only the second time in Oakland history (1977-79). The A's have lost seven of eight.
Right-hander Daniel Mengden (2-9) continued his difficult rookie season for the A's. He was charged with eight runs in three-plus innings. He gave up nine hits and a walk.