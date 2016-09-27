Breaking News Bar
 
Boys golf: Sisk's brisk 82 helps Grayslake Central to Northern Lake title

Daily Herald report

Michael Sisk shot an 82 to capture medalist honors and lead Grayslake Central to the championship of the inaugural Northern Lake County Conference boys golf tournament at Shepherd's Crook on Tuesday.

Grayslake Central carded a 343, comfortably ahead of runner-up Grayslake North (361). Wauconda (371) edged Antioch (374) for third place. Lakes (382) and Grant (388) finished fifth and sixth.

Antioch's Alex Riedel had a 84 to finish second, while Grayslake Central's Alec Novak carded an 85 to place third. Grayslake Central's Tyler Hanson (87) and Grayslake North's Lane Getka (88) finished fourth and fifth.

The top-12 also included Wauconda's Matt Szmajda (89, sixth), Grayslake North's Alex Wrobel (89, seventh), Grayslake Central's Zach Wichlin (90, eighth), Grayslake Central's Carter Maiden (91, ninth), Antioch's Tony Sertic (92, 10th), Grayslake North's Jack Dobovsky (92, 11th) and Wauconda's John Herbst (92, 12th).

