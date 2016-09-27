Girls volleyball: Huntley scores dominant win over Dundee-Crown

hello

Huntley has certainly established itself as the girls volleyball team to beat in the Fox Valley Conference this season.

The Red Raiders did absolutely nothing to dispel that Tuesday night in Carpentersville.

Needing only 38 minutes, the Red Raiders dispatched of host Dundee-Crown, 25-17, 25-22.

Huntley moved to 9-1 in conference play and overall.

"Huntley is a very talented team," said Dundee-Crown coach Christine Hopkins-Muehl. "They run a very quick, fast offense and they are aggressive with their swings. "

The Red Raiders were led offensively by Alyson Dion with 11 kills and 3 aces while Julia Johnson contributed 10 kills with 3 blocks and 2 aces.

"We have so many good setters and hitters on this team I know I will get my chances to get some good hits," said Johnson. "We have such a close team and I try to just fit in. We have a talented team and really don't have any weak links."

Freshman setter Taylor Jakubowski collected 21 assists with 9 digs and defensive specialist Sarah Zayas had 12 digs with 3 aces.

'This was a good road win," said Huntley coach Karen Naymola. "D-C took us to 3 games the first time and we knew it would be a tough match. We continue to be consistent and we are progressing as a team."

Ayana Gard led D-C (7-8, 4-6) with 5 kills while Emma Brant and Alex Buckley (3 aces, 2 block) added 3 kills apiece.

"I am not mad or angry I am just a little frustrated," said Hopkins-Muehl, "The team is also frustrated with the way we played. We took Huntley to 3 games earlier in the season and thought a win was doable tonight. I thought we played better in the second game and did a good job of fighting back."

The Red Raiders started fast jumping off to a 6-1 lead in Game 1 capped by an ace by Johnson.

The Chargers whittled Huntley's lead to 11-10 after a kill by Irene Martin.

The Red Raiders seized control of the game with a 6-0 run to take a 17-10 advantage. Dion, Johnson and Caitlin Thorelius spearheaded the pivotal surge with 2 kills each.

The Red Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the match on a game-ending kill by Johnson.

In Game 2 with the score tied at 11, Huntley scored 5 consecutive points to take a 16-11 lead capped by an ace from Riley Siebert.

The Chargers got to within a point of Huntley, 23-22, on an ace by Jenna Thelen. But D-C couldn't get any closer. Two kills by Dion gave Huntley the game and match.