Girls volleyball: Lake County roundup

Wauconda d. Marengo: Amanda Mason had 8 kills and 2 aces, as the host Bulldogs won 25-11, 25-21 in nonconference action.

Hayley Redmann added 4 kills for Wauconda (8-10), while Summer Olsen dished out 11 assists and served 3 aces. The Bulldogs' other contributors included Jane Sakowicz (16 digs, 3 aces), Aimee Berg (6 assists), Erica Miller (2 aces), Gabby Fugle (2 kills) and Lauren Sexton (2 kills).

Highland Park d. Grayslake North: The Knights dropped the nonconference match 13-25, 25-12, 25-14.

Jenna Pozezinski's serving and defense and Abby Fish's hitting keyed Grayslake North's opening-set win. Setters Carissa Popp and Erin McBriarty also shined.

Fish and Pozezinski finished with 6 and 5 kills, respectively. Taylor Johnston rang up 20 digs, and Popp and McBriarty each dished out 5 assists.

Carmel d. St. Viator: The visiting Corsairs won 26-24, 25-17 in East Suburban Catholic Conference action.

Grace Butler rang up 17 assists, 9 digs, 3 blocks, 1 kill and 1 ace for Carmel (14-7, 2-2). Lauren Nelson posted 5 kills and 5 blocks for the Corsairs, while Jolina Moisio contributed 7 digs and 3 aces. Erin Taylor and Maia Yonke had 6 and 4 kills, respectively.