Boys soccer: Naperville North doesn't need comeback against Glenbard North

Naperville North proved last week that it could come from behind and win. On Tuesday the top-ranked Huskies went back winning the less-stressful way.

The Huskies got goals from two freshmen and shut out DuPage Valley Conference boys soccer rival Glenbard North 3-0 in Naperville to remain undefeated in the league.

"Last week we learned that you've got to come out strong, otherwise it's going to be a tough game," said Huskies goalkeeper Tommy Welch, who earned the team's seventh shutout of the season. "Coach really made sure that we would come out strong, and we did that."

The Huskies last week fell behind Wheaton North and Lake Park before coming from behind to win.

"The great thing, the infuriating thing about this team is they are just calm," added Naperville North coach Jim Konrad. "They just never get rattled. We're losing, fine. We're winning, fine. They just keep playing. It's hard as a coach to read them and know where they're at."

Freshman Ty Konrad scored his fourth varsity goal in the 15th minute on a goal well set up by senior teammates Chris Sullivan and Jack Bromagen. The Huskies (11-2-2, 5-0) made it 2-0 on the first varsity goal by another freshman, Cesar Recendez, in the 26th minute. Ethan Harvey assisted the Recendez goal.

With Recendez's goal all four Huskies freshmen have scored this season.

The Panthers (6-5, 1-4) got their best chance to score in the 48th minute, when Livre Emena's shot bounced off the left post.

"We had a couple of golden chances to make it 2-1," Panthers coach Gregg Koeller said. "They finished their chances, we didn't, and against a team as organized as they are and as talented as they are, if you don't finish your chances, you don't get second chances.

"The losses that we've had this year, we've been right there. I see a lot of good things. The second half I liked our intensity and I thought it was much better than the second half but we dug ourselves a hole."

An upperclassman got involved in the scoring in the 70th minute when Jack Barry banged home a shot from the top of the penalty area, again off a Bromagen assist.