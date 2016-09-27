Girls volleyball: Wheeling, Hersey set for MSL East showdown

With their wins on Tuesday night, the Wheeling and Hersey girls volleyball teams are set for a first-place showdown on Thursday night at the Ken Carter Gymnasium in Arlington Heights.

Wheeling (17-7, 6-0), which hasn't won a divisional title since 1980, holds a one-match lead over Hersey (16-4, 5-1), which has been the MSL East champion for 13 straight years.

Wheeling won the first-round match 20-25, 25-23, 25-16.

Thursday's match is scheduled for approximately 6 p.m.

Hersey d Elk Grove: The visiting Huskies, who won 25-14, 25-11, were led on attack by freshman Katie Kaburov (10 kills), senior Zoe Strozewski (6) and senior Sammi Steger (5).

Senior setter Maggie Reisel handed out 22 assists while classmate Liz Solans led with 12 digs against the Grens (4-17, 0-6).

Wheeling d. Buffalo Grove: The visiting Wildcats posted a 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 triumph to maintain their one-match lead in the MSL East.

Timber Terrell put down a match-high 17 kills with 10 digs to lead the Wildcats.

Teammate Rochelle Laude collected 7 kills, followed by Kamila Staniszewski (4) and Jessica Janowski (3).

Hala Fakhoury collected 21 digs while Shannon Kennedy had 10 and Jazmyn Veloso 7. Janowski had 32 assists and 2 aces.

Leading the Bison (3-13, 1-5) were Sasha Rozhko (8 kills), Kanella Kalyviaris (8), Kim Barton (7), Nadia Tarasova (6) and Lindsey Prommer (4). Senior setter Hannah Schuler handed out 27 assists and Kiarra Akiyoshi collected 10 digs and served an ace.

Palatine d Hoffman Estates: Haley Holz (8 kills, 1 ace), Claire Chaplinsky (7 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs, 1 block), Beverly Ryan (7 kills, 1 block), Brooke Bauer (4 kills, 1 block) were among the offensive leaders for the host Pirates who remained in a three-way tie for first in the MSL West with the 25-10, 25-13 victory.

Alyssa Kronberg recorded 11 digs while Ally Foltman had 5 for the Pirates. Sydney Christiansen handed out 29 assists and served a pair of aces.

Janiah Fowler had 2 kills for the Hawks (1-18, 0-6), who also received an ace and a block from Monraia Wilson. Ashley Poland collected 16 digs.

Barrington d. Schaumburg: Barrington (9-10, 5-1) remained tie for first in the MSL West the 25-22 19-25, 25-20

The host Fillies were led by Peyton Tilly (9 kills), University of North Carolina-Asheville recruit Cecilia Stack (8) and Andi Capel (7).

Setter Chloe Layton handed out 20 assists for the winners.

Morgan Sterrett (12 kills and Julia Spitelli (7) led the attack for Schaumburg (9-10, 2-4) which received 19-of-19 serving from Jordyn Harberts and 2 aces.

Rolling Meadows d. Prospect: Visiting Rolling Meadows (15-10, 3-3) was led by Katie Zanocco (7 kills, 6 blocks), Maddie Sellergren (7 kills, 2 blocks), Eleanor Errico (3 kills) and Kyra Amundson (2 kills) on attack in a 25-12, 25-22 MSL East win.

Madeline Rebsamen was 18-of-18 serving and also had 6 digs while Macie Robinson paced the back row with 10 digs.

Mallory King (8 assists) and Natalie Klancnik (9 assists) set the offense.

Paige Gerber handed out 17 assists for the Knights (14-6, 3-3) who were led on attack by Maggie Porwit (5 kills), Kaela Myers (5) and Sloane Petlak (3).

Myers (2 aces) and Val Thomas each had 13 digs while Kendra Gancarz had 12.

Fremd d. Conant: Visiting Fremd (12-7, 5-1) maintained its share of first place in the MSL West with a 25-14, 25-23 triumph as Bailey Hooker (8 kills), Ysabel Lee (6) and Jess Mazur (4) paced the attack set by Natalie Freund (18 assists, 6 digs and 12-of-12 serving with 2 aces).

Karolina Sas led the back row with 11 digs and 10-of-10 serving receiving while Rebecca Uhirch had 5 digs. Jess Rizzo served 5-of-5 with ana ace and also was 7-of-7 serve receiving.

Kristina Loznjakovic handed outs 11 assists and had 9 digs for Conant (8-12, 1-5) which was led on attack by Yuri Hara (3 kills), Ally Peacock (2), Ania Baker (2), Ayla Kljako (2) and Jorie Wachal (2).

Carmel d. St. Viator: Carmel posted a 26-24, 25-17 over host St. Viator (13-12, 0-3) in the East Suburban Catholic Conference.

Junior Catherine Hickey put down 14 kills and served 2 aces to lead the St. Viator offense while Rina Rodriguez also served 2 aces.

Kendall Claffey added 4 kills and Kaylee Liberty 2.

Michaela Mueller was 67-of-67 setting with 20 assists and Carrie Leazer led the back row with 12 digs.

Harper d. Rock Valley: Harper College posted a 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 victory as Kathryn Novy (11 kills), Ariana Chelini (8), Ellie Burzlaff (7) and Anni Bielinski (5) led the attack.

Kayla Mayer collected 28 digs followed by Hannah Moore (11), Katelyn Sommers (11) and Chelini (9).

Sommers handed out 33 assists while Moore, Chelini and Novy each served 2 aces.