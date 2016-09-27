Breaking News Bar
 
9/27/2016

Neither Trump, Clinton exactly right about stop-and- frisk

By JONATHAN LEMIRE
NEW YORK -- Donald Trump says the police tactic known as stop-and-frisk led to a drop in murders in New York City, while Hillary Clinton says it has been ruled unconstitutional.

At the first presidential debate, neither was quite right.

Crime began falling in New York before police fully embraced the tactic, which allows police to stop anyone deemed suspicious.

And the number of murders has continued to fall even after the use of stop-and-frisk was dramatically curbed.

A federal judge ruled its use in New York discriminated against minorities, but the tactic itself remains allowed under the law.

