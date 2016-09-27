Breaking News Bar
 
Indonesia evacuating tourists after Mount Barujari eruption

Associated Press
JAKARTA, Indonesia -- Indonesian authorities have evacuated more than 1,100 tourists after Mount Barujari on Lombok island spewed a massive column of ash into the atmosphere and are searching for several hundred others possibly still in the area.

The volcano, also known as the Child of Rinjani because it sits within the Mount Rinjani caldera, erupted without warning Tuesday, delaying flights from airports in Lombok and nearby Bali. The ash column reached 2,000 meters (6,560 feet).

Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said Wednesday that nearly 400 foreign and local tourists had been registered since Sunday to climb the mountain, leaving from Sembalun monitoring post, about 11 kilometers (7 miles) from the crater.

There have been no reports of injuries from the eruption.

