Fox Valley police reports

Kane County

• Daniel C. Ruschke, 25, of the 1400 block of Cherry Drive, Batavia, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and DUI with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 or more after a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. Saturday on Main Street, according to a sheriff's report. A deputy noticed mud and corn husks stuck in the wheel wells of Ruschke's vehicle and corn cobs between the windshield and hood. A breath test showed a .157 BAC.

• Lee C. Coleman, 29, of the 6N800 block of Fox River Avenue, St. Charles, was charged with misdemeanor battery at 8:55 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff's report. Coleman is accused of punching a man in the face on the 6N500 block of Sycamore Drive near St. Charles.

• Someone drove a vehicle through five to six acres of soybeans on the 14N800 block of McCornack Road in Elgin Township, causing an estimated $3,500, according to a sheriff's report. The damage was reported at 5:13 p.m. Thursday.

• Drills, saws, framing guns and other construction tools were reported stolen at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 20 from a residence on the 1100 block of Gates Street near Aurora, an estimated loss of $3,420, according to a sheriff's report.

• A 32-gigabyte iPod and miscellaneous coins were stolen between 10 p.m. Sept. 13 and 6 a.m. Sept. 14 from an unlocked minivan on the 12N200 block of Westview Street near Elgin, according to a sheriff's report.