Lincolnshire trustee petitions now available

Nominating petitions are available for residents interested in running for three Lincolnshire village board trustee seats on the ballot in the April 4, 2017 consolidated election. The petition filing period is Dec. 12-19. Petition packets are available for pickup at village offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Individuals who have any questions regarding petitions, filing, or objections should contact village hall at (847) 883-8600 or the Lake County Clerk's Office at (847) 377-2400.