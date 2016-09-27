Nominating petitions are available for residents interested in running for three Lincolnshire village board trustee seats on the ballot in the April 4, 2017 consolidated election. The petition filing period is Dec. 12-19. Petition packets are available for pickup at village offices, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Individuals who have any questions regarding petitions, filing, or objections should contact village hall at (847) 883-8600 or the Lake County Clerk's Office at (847) 377-2400.
updated: 9/27/2016 5:46 PM
Lincolnshire trustee petitions now available
hello
- This article filed under:
- News
- Lincolnshire
- Municipal Elections
Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.