updated: 9/27/2016 5:51 PM

Biden will stump for Democrats in Chicago; Trump to stop in suburbs

Marni Pyke
 
 

The country's No. 2 Democrat will jet into Chicago Wednesday to help raise money for U.S. Rep. Tammy Duckworth's Senate campaign a few hours after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump entertains guests at an exclusive luncheon in Bolingbrook.

Vice President Joe Biden will be in town for a dinner and reception to aid Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, who is running against Republican incumbent Sen. Mark Kirk in one of several hotly contested races for control of the Senate.

Meanwhile, Trump will appear at a luncheon and roundtable at the Bolingbrook Golf Club hosted by Mayor Roger Claar and former gubernatorial candidate and executive Ron Gidwitz.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton returns to the Midwest Thursday with a visit to Des Moines, Iowa. The next big Clinton event in Illinois is an Oct. 15 fundraiser in Chicago.

