updated: 9/27/2016 6:45 PM

Mundelein students pitch in to help community

  • Teacher Gretchen Garza, left, and 12-year-old Marisol Faudoa pick up garbage as kids from Carl Sandburg Middle School's community service club cleaned up on Hawley Street at Midlothian Road Tuesday in Mundelein.

Students at Carl Sandburg Middle School in Mundelein spent Tuesday afternoon picking up garbage around the school as part of a community service club project.

Three students and staff members walked along Hawley Street and Midlothian Road to collect fast food bags, bottles, cans and any other garbage they could find.

English as a Second Language teacher Gretchen Garza, who heads up the community service club, said she hopes the kids feel good about their volunteer efforts. "Working together we can make a difference in our community wherever we are," Garza said.

To learn more about Carl Sandburg Middle School, visit www.d75.lake.k12.il.us

