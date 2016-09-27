Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/27/2016 8:52 AM

Adele is still winning: '25' album reaches diamond status

Associated Press
NEW YORK -- Adele's comeback album "25" has reached diamond status in less than a year.

"25" was released last November and features the hits "Hello" and "Send My Love (To My New Lover)." Adele received a plaque for her top-selling achievement at Madison Square Garden in New York on Monday night after performing a whopping six shows at the venue.

The Recording Industry Association of America awards diamond plaques to albums and songs that reach 10 times platinum status. That once was the equivalent of selling 10 million albums or songs but has changed since the RIAA began incorporating streaming from YouTube, Spotify and other digital music services.

So far, "25" has sold more than 9 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music.

Adele's 2011 album, "21," also reached diamond status.

