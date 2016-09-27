Breaking News Bar
 
Transgender child actor to guest star on 'Modern Family'

  • FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2014, file photo, the cast of "Modern Family" poses with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series fat the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. ABC has confirmed that a transgender child actor will guest star on the series in an episode set to air Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES -- A transgender child actor will guest star on Wednesday night's "Modern Family."

Director Ryan Case has posted a picture of herself alongside 8-year-old Jackson Millarker on Instagram . She writes that Millarker will play Lily's friend, Tom. Lily is the daughter of Cam and Mitchell, played on the show by Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. A spokeswoman for ABC has confirmed Millarker's appearance.

Case says that Millarker is "just wonderful" and one of many reasons she loves being a part of the show.

A synopsis of the episode titled "A Stereotypical Day" says Cam and Mitchell overhear Lily insulting Tom and use the moment to teach her a lesson about acceptance.

