Uber starts food delivery in Japan after ride-share stumbles

TOKYO -- Uber, which has struggled to win Japan over to its ride-sharing service, is hoping to fare better with takeout deliveries.

UberEats opens Thursday, initially just in central Tokyo, ranging from simple dishes costing just hundreds of yen to Michelin-star dining at the equivalent of hundreds of dollars.

Delivery is free at first, although costs are expected to be added at a later date.

Consumers download a software application in iOS, Android or a desktop version to choose food off menus from 150 restaurants.

Drivers hired by UberEats are tapped online, pick up food at restaurants and make deliveries.

Ride-sharing has stumbled in Japan partly because of a strong taxi lobby.

But hopes are high that food delivery would be popular for those working late in the office and at parties.