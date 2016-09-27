Westell Technologies board appoints interim CEO, board chairman

AURORA -- Westell Technologies' Board of Directors has appointed Kirk R. Brannock as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer and Dennis O. Harris interim Chairman of the Board.

Brannock, 58, served as a member of Westell's board of directors from February 2011 to September 2014. He retired in 2010 from his position as senior vice president -- Ethernet deployment at AT&T after a career spanning more than 30 years. Previously, he served in leadership positions at AT&T, Ameritech and SBC, including senior vice president -- AT&T national installation & maintenance and president -- SBC/Ameritech Midwest network services.

Brannock succeeds J. Thomas Gruenwald. The Board plans to initiate a search for a permanent CEO, likely retaining an executive search firm, with such search expected to be completed within the next six months.

"Westell's board of directors is pleased that Kirk has accepted the role of interim Chief Executive Officer and President," said Mr. Harris. "His leadership qualities and industry experience make him an excellent choice to continue the momentum we've achieved in executing our cost reduction plan, which is succeeding in positioning the Company to more quickly return to profitability and generate stockholder value."

Harris and Thomas P. Minichiello, Westell's senior vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, will help execute interim executive leadership duties until Brannock joins the company on Oct. 17.