Missner Group completes retail construction

DES PLAINES -- The Missner Group has completed construction of two retail spaces, comprising 10,000 square feet at 29 E. Orland Square Drive in Orland Park, and completed construction of a 4,000 square foot Mattress Firm location at 1044 S. Route 59 in Naperville.

The two new Orland Park retail properties are situated in an outlot of Orland Square Mall. The Missner Group demolished two existing buildings and constructed the exterior shells for a Mattress Firm location as well as a space to be occupied by a new restaurant, State & Main. The Missner Group also completed the landscaping, utilities and parking area for the property.

Bob Nomellini led the construction team on behalf of The Missner Group which included Marc Duchon as project manager and Bill Uchyn as project superintendent. Ireland Architects provided the architectural services.

The Naperville project involved demolishing an existing building in Naperville, at the intersection of Route 59 and Ogden Avenue, to construct another new free-standing shell for Mattress Firm. The single-story masonry structure features multilayered exterior wall systems and numerous display windows. The Missner Group also constructed a new parking lot for the facility as well as completed extensive landscaping and utilities. Bob Nomellini led the construction team, which included Kent Nepras as project manager and Bill Uchyn as project superintendent. Oliveri Architects provided the architectural services.

Des Plaines-based The Missner Group was selected by San Francisco-based developer United Growth. "We are pleased to have completed this highly visible retail project on behalf of United Growth," said Chief Operating Officer Nomellini. "Over the years, we've completed numerous ground-up retail facilities throughout the area. Our experience and dedication to this project enabled us to provide the highest quality of construction for our client."