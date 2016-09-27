Benedicto named vice president of Joint Commission Center

hello

The Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare, based in Oakbrook Terrace, has appointed Anne Marie Benedicto, MPP, MPH, as its new vice president.

Benedicto previously was chief of staff and executive vice president of Support Operations for The Joint Commission from 2008 through 2015. In that role, she was integral to the building of the company's internal Robust Process Improvement (RPI) program, a systematic, data-driven methodology that incorporates Lean Six Sigma and formal change management. She also oversaw the launch of the company's first external Robust Process Improvement training engagement.

Most recently, Benedicto was assistant vice president of hospital operations at Montefiore Medical Center, New York. Prior to joining The Joint Commission in 2008 she was the administrator for both the Office for Excellence in Patient Care at the Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine Department of Health Policy. She also held finance-related positions at the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation, including Reimbursement Director for Bellevue Hospital Center.

Benedicto holds a master of public policy and administration and a master of public health from Columbia University, and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a Six Sigma Green Belt and a Change Leader

"I am delighted that Anne Marie Benedicto has returned to The Joint Commission in the role of Vice President for the Center for Transforming Healthcare," said Mark R. Chassin, MD, MPP, MPH, FACP, president, and CEO, The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Center for Transforming Healthcare.

"Anne Marie's leadership, her passion for utilizing the tools and methodologies of Robust Process Improvement to systematically improve health care quality and safety, and her keen insight into the potential for the Center to grow and magnify its impact make her ideal for this position."