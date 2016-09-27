Inland Bank names O'Day, Horkey to retail banking, marketing teams

hello

Oak Brook-based Inland Bank and Trust announced the appointments of Donald O'Day as executive vice president of retail and business banking and David Horkey as marketing director.

O'Day will be responsible for managing all sales strategies and operational functions for Inland Bank's retail and business banking divisions, which also includes the Bank's contact center.

He brings more than 25 years of diverse banking experience to his position, including retail sales, customer service training, commercial lending, credit administration, consumer lending, treasury management and management of regulatory matters. Prior to joining Inland Bank, he served as president of Suburban Bank & Trust, where he was responsible for the day-to-day operations as well as the creation and execution of a strategic plan for the $500 million community bank. He has also held executive positions with Banco Popular North America, Cole Taylor Bank and Oak Brook Bank. O'Day has a bachelor's of science degree in finance from the University of Illinois.

Horkey will be responsible for Inland Bank's branding, marketing initiatives and corporate communications.

He is an award-winning communications and marketing professional with more than 20 years of banking communications and marketing experience, including internal and external communications, sales support, e-commerce, market research and branding. Most recently, he served as corporate communications manager for BankFinancial, where he was responsible for the marketing of all business lines and operations areas of the bank, including investor relations, commercial banking, retail banking, trust services, insurance, residential lending and deposit operations. He has also held various marketing and communications positions with Suburban Bank & Trust, Metropolitan Bank Group and First Midwest Bank. Horkey holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Lewis University in Romeoville. He also currently serves as vice president of the board of directors for Will County Humane Society located in Shorewood,

"We are very pleased to welcome both Don and Dave to the Inland Bank team," said Peter Stickler, president and chief executive officer of Inland Bank and Trust. "The extensive expertise and deep knowledge they bring to their respective positions will continue to enhance the high level of service and attention we provide to our community and business partners."