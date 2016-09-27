Emerging trends in manufacturing focus of Newsmakers' Forum

Emerging trends that will affect 21st Century manufacturing will be the focus of the Newsmakers' Forum on Manufacturing and International Business hosted by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and its sponsoring partners.

The forum will be Oct. 5 at Harper College Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. It begins at 11 a.m. with networking and display exhibits. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and a panel discussion begins at 12:15 p.m.

Newsmakers forums are designed to provide information, education and networking for suburban business leaders. Panelists speaking on the topic are Jim Carr, president and CEO of CARR Machine & Tools Inc., Elk Grove Village; Rich Hoster, president of Smith & Richardson Manufacturing Co., Geneva; Dr. Mary Beth Ottinger, dean of career and technical programs at Harper College; and Candace Fisher, director of organizational development for the Management Association -- The HR Source.

The presenting sponsor is Harper College. Partnering associations are GOA Regional Business Association, Management Association -- the HR Source, Small Business Advocacy Council, MRA -- The Management Association, The Technology and Manufacturing Association and the Valley Industrial Association.

Cost of the forum is $45 and includes lunch. Members of partner business associations receive a 40 percent discount. Registration is online only at dhbusinessledger.com. For additional information call Jim Elsener, manager of business development for the Daily Herald Business Ledger, at (630) 955-3593.

The Daily Herald Business Ledger, part of the Daily Herald Media Group, is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago.