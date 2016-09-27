Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 9/27/2016 6:08 PM

Emerging trends in manufacturing focus of Newsmakers' Forum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

Emerging trends that will affect 21st Century manufacturing will be the focus of the Newsmakers' Forum on Manufacturing and International Business hosted by the Daily Herald Business Ledger and its sponsoring partners.

The forum will be Oct. 5 at Harper College Wojcik Conference Center, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. It begins at 11 a.m. with networking and display exhibits. A buffet lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and a panel discussion begins at 12:15 p.m.

Newsmakers forums are designed to provide information, education and networking for suburban business leaders. Panelists speaking on the topic are Jim Carr, president and CEO of CARR Machine & Tools Inc., Elk Grove Village; Rich Hoster, president of Smith & Richardson Manufacturing Co., Geneva; Dr. Mary Beth Ottinger, dean of career and technical programs at Harper College; and Candace Fisher, director of organizational development for the Management Association -- The HR Source.

The presenting sponsor is Harper College. Partnering associations are GOA Regional Business Association, Management Association -- the HR Source, Small Business Advocacy Council, MRA -- The Management Association, The Technology and Manufacturing Association and the Valley Industrial Association.

Cost of the forum is $45 and includes lunch. Members of partner business associations receive a 40 percent discount. Registration is online only at dhbusinessledger.com. For additional information call Jim Elsener, manager of business development for the Daily Herald Business Ledger, at (630) 955-3593.

The Daily Herald Business Ledger, part of the Daily Herald Media Group, is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account